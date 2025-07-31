Kansas City Royals Leader Slides Up Important List in Team History with Latest Clutch Hit
The Kansas City Royals beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon, moving to 54-55 on the season. With the win, Kansas City is lurking around the wild card race, and they are just three games back of the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, who are tied for the third and final spot in the American League.
Scoreless through nine innings, Perez laced a single to right field in the bottom of the 10th inning for the win. It was his 64th RBI of the season and slid him up an impressive list in organizational history, per @StatsCentre:
Most career walkoff hits by a player - @Royals franchise history (1969-present):
13- George Brett
10- Amos Otis
9- Salvador Perez (Via his 10th inning RBI single in a 1-0 win vs the Braves earlier today)
9- Frank White
9- Hal McRae
8- Willie Wilson
8- Mike Sweeney
8- Eric Hosmer
A 14-year veteran of the Royals, Perez is one of the most decorated players in franchise history. With 291 career home runs, he's also a .266 lifetime hitter. A nine-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glover, he's also a five-time Silver Slugger. He helped the Royals to the 2015 World Series title and won the World Series MVP that year.
The Royals will be off on Thursday but will be back in action on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch from Rogers Centre comes at 7:07 p.m. ET.
Kansas City will send veteran right-hander Michael Wacha to the mound while the Blue Jays haven't announced a starter as of this posting.
