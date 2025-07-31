Kansas City Royals Leader Slides Up Important List in Team History with Latest Clutch Hit

Most career walkoff hits by a player - @Royals franchise history (1969-present):

13- George Brett

10- Amos Otis

9- Salvador Perez (Via his 10th inning RBI single in a 1-0 win vs the Braves earlier today)

9- Frank White

9- Hal McRae

8- Willie Wilson

8- Mike Sweeney

8- Eric Hosmer