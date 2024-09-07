Kansas City Royals Lefty Enters Rare Air in Team History with Huge Friday Win

Most single season strikeouts by a pitcher in @Royals franchise history (1969-):

244- Dennis Leonard (1977)

242- Zack Greinke (2009)

207- Kevin Appier (1996)

206- Bob Johnson (1970)

204- Cole Ragans (2024 via 7 over 6 IP in Friday's 5-0 win over the Twins)

198- Steve Busby (1974)