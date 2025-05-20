Kansas City Royals' Lefty Joins Cy Young Winners in Team History with Gem
The Kansas City Royals beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Monday night at Oracle Park, moving to 27-22 on the season.
The loss dropped the Giants to 28-20.
Kris Bubic continued to dominate on the mound for the Royals, earning the win after going seven strong innings. He surrendered no runs on just two hits, walking three and striking out five. He's now 5-2 with a 1.47 ERA on the season.
His performance is even more magnified considering that the organization just put Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans on the injured list.
Bubic, 27, is in his sixth-year with the Royals. Lifetime, he's 16-31 with a 4.19 ERA. The former No. 40 overall pick in the draft, he's also made team history with his current stretch of solid outings, according to Nick Kappel of the Royals PR team:
Pitchers who've allowed ≤1 run in a 4-start span (min. 25.0 IP) within the same season, @Royals history:
B. Saberhagen, Sept. 17-30, 1989 (won Cy Young)
K. Appier, Aug. 28-Sept. 18, 1993 (3rd in Cy Young)
Z. Greinke, April 8-24, 2009 (won Cy Young)
KRIS BUBIC, May 3-19, 2025
Considering all three pitchers won Cy Young Awards, that's a great group to be a part of. If Bubic keeps it up, perhaps he could find himself in Atlanta for the All-Star Game this summer.
The Royals and Giants will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:45 p.m. ET. Michael Lorenzen will pitch against Hayden Birdsong.
Lorenzen has gone 3-4 with a 3.76 ERA.
