Kansas City Royals' Lefty Joins Former Cy Young Winner in Team History
The Kansas City Royals earned a much-needed win on Sunday, beating the Minnesota Twins 2-1 at Target Field. With the win, Kansas City is now 29-25 while the loss dropped the Twins to 29-23.
Once again, Royals' left-hander Kris Bubic was excellent on the mound, going seven strong innings. He gave up just one run on two hits, walking two and striking out nine. Though he earned a no-decision, he lowered his sparkling ERA to 1.45.
He's also making multiple rounds of team and league history, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Kris Bubic's 1.45 ERA is the 2nd-lowest in Royals franchise history through the first 11 starts of a season, behind only Zack Greinke's Cy Young-winning campaign from 2009 (1.10).
Greinke is the best pitcher for the Royals of the last quarter century, so that's high company to be in. A 20-year veteran, he spent parts of nine years with the Royals, winning 66 games in that time. He also had a 3.93 ERA.
In addition to that history, there's also this note, also from @JayHayKid:
Lowest ERAs by left-handed pitchers through the first 11 starts of a season, last 25 years:
Max Fried (2025): 1.29
Randy Johnson (2000): 1.33
Kris Bubic (2025): 1.45
Bubic has been a revelation for the rotation, especially in the wake of injuries to Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans. Now in his sixth season in the big leagues, he's 16-31 lifetime, though he's taken another step forward this season. He missed most of 2023 with Tommy John surgery and then spent 2024 in the bullpen after coming back.
The Royals will be back in action on Memorial Day Monday at 4:10 p.m. ET when they take on the Cincinnati Reds. Nick Martinez (CIN) will pitch against Michael Lorenzen (KC).
