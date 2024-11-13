Kansas City Royals Legend Salvador Perez Moves Up Exclusive List in Baseball History
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez captured the Silver Slugger Award in the American League on Tuesday night.
With his victory, Perez beat out Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners), Yainier Diaz (Houston Astros) and Shea Langaliers (Athletics). It was the fifth Silver Slugger win of Perez's career and moved him up an exclusive list in baseball history
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Salvador Perez’s 5 Silver Sluggers are tied for 5th-most at catcher, behind only: Mike Piazza (10), Iván Rodríguez (7), Brian McCann (6), Lance Parrish (6)
One of the best players in baseball since making his debut, Perez hit .271 this season with 27 homers and 104 RBI. He also helped lead the Royals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, advancing to the ALDS. The Royals lost against the New York Yankees in that round but did beat the Orioles in the wild card series.
A 13-year veteran, Perez has spent his entire career in Kansas City. He's got 273 home runs and led baseball in the category back in 2021. A nine-time All-Star, Perez is also a five-time Gold Glove winner. He helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series and was named the World Series MVP that year.
In addition to Perez, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. also won the Silver Slugger Award. He captured his at shortstop.
Perez is under contract through the 2025 season and carries a team option for 2026. He pairs with Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino to make a solid middle-of-the-order core in Kansas City.
