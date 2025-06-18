Kansas City Royals Legend Passes Hall of Famer George Brett in Team History
The Kansas City Royals routed the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Tuesday night in a battle of wild card hopefuls. Seth Lugo threw six innings of one-run ball to earn the win, and Salvador Perez provided the offense, going 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs.
The big night gave Perez eight homers for the season and also broke a tie with Hall of Famer George Brett in team history.
Per Royals PR:
Most multi-HR games, @Royals history:
18 Salvador Perez*
17 George Brett
16 Mike Sweeney
*including tonight
One of the best players to ever don the Royals uniform, Perez has 281 lifetime homers over 14 seasons. He's a nine-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a five-time Gold Glover. He was also the World Series MVP in 2015, the last time that Kansas City advanced to the World Series.
It's been a struggle for him this season, as his eight homers are accompanied by a .279 on-base percentage and a .240 average.
The Royals, who are trying to hang around the wild card race, are now 35-38 on the season, while Texas is 36-37.
In addition to Perez, Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-4, as did Maikel Garcia. The Rangers got two hits from Corey Seager.
The two teams will meet again on Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Patrick Corbin will take the ball for Texas while Kris Bubic pitches for KC.
Corbin has been a revelation for the Rangers, going 4-5 with a 3.66 ERA. Bubic has been the same for the Royals, and he sits at 5-4 with a stellar 1.92 ERA.
