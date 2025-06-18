Fastball

Kansas City Royals Legend Passes Hall of Famer George Brett in Team History

The Royals routed the Texas Rangers as Salvador Perez went deep twice on Tuesday.

Brady Farkas

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) follows through on his RBI double against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field on June 17.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) follows through on his RBI double against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field on June 17. / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals routed the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Tuesday night in a battle of wild card hopefuls. Seth Lugo threw six innings of one-run ball to earn the win, and Salvador Perez provided the offense, going 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs.

The big night gave Perez eight homers for the season and also broke a tie with Hall of Famer George Brett in team history.

Per Royals PR:

Most multi-HR games, @Royals history:

18 Salvador Perez*
17 George Brett
16 Mike Sweeney

*including tonight

One of the best players to ever don the Royals uniform, Perez has 281 lifetime homers over 14 seasons. He's a nine-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a five-time Gold Glover. He was also the World Series MVP in 2015, the last time that Kansas City advanced to the World Series.

It's been a struggle for him this season, as his eight homers are accompanied by a .279 on-base percentage and a .240 average.

The Royals, who are trying to hang around the wild card race, are now 35-38 on the season, while Texas is 36-37.

In addition to Perez, Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-4, as did Maikel Garcia. The Rangers got two hits from Corey Seager.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Patrick Corbin will take the ball for Texas while Kris Bubic pitches for KC.

Corbin has been a revelation for the Rangers, going 4-5 with a 3.66 ERA. Bubic has been the same for the Royals, and he sits at 5-4 with a stellar 1.92 ERA.

Related MLB Stories

BANANA BALL IS DANGEROUS?: Sean Casey, who is in the Cincinnati Reds' Hall of Fame, tore his hamstring during an appearance with the Savannah Bananas this weekend. CLICK HERE:

REPEAT WINNER?: If Tarik Skubal wins the Cy Young, he'll be the first repeat winner of the award in a quarter century. CLICK HERE:

MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History