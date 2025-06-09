Kansas City Royals' Longtime Star Passes Team Hall of Famer in History
The Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Sunday afternoon as Salvador Perez helped fuel the victory.
Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer that tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning, and with that blast, he made some impressive team history.
Per Royals PR on social media:
The Captain @SalvadorPerez15 logged the 30th game-tying home run of his career today, breaking a tie with Alex Gordon for the 2nd-most in @Royals history, only behind @GeorgeHBrett (35).
Gordon will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame later this week, so that's a great name to pass.
The 35-year-old Perez is a 14-year veteran, all of the Royals. One of the best players in team history, Perez is a .266 lifetime hitter with 947 RBIs. He helped the Royals win the World Series in 2015 and was named MVP of that series. He's a nine-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glover. He's also won five Silver Slugger Awards and is one of the best catchers of his era, along with Yadier Molina and Buster Posey.
This year has been more of a struggle for him, as he's hitting just .229 with five homers. He's carrying an OPS+ of 74, which suggests he's been a below-average player this year.
The Royals are 34-32 this season, which is fourth in the American League Central. Chicago fell to 22-44 with the loss. They have the worst record in the American League.
Kansas City will be off on Monday night before resuming play on Tuesday. They'll take on the New York Yankees with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET.
Max Fried (NY) will pitch against Noah Cameron (KC).
