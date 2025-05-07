Kansas City Royals Make Rare Franchise History with Recent Hot Streak
The Kansas City Royals came-from-behind on Tuesday night to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals walked-off their division rivals in the bottom of the ninth courtesy of a Bobby Witt Jr. single to deep center. With the win, Kansas City is now 21-16 and winners of 13 of their last 15 games. Chicago dropped to 10-26, and they have the worst record in the American League.
The Royals recent stretch of good play also accomplished something that has been rarely seen in the last 30 years, per Royals PR:
.@Royals most wins over 15-game span, Wild Card Era (since 1995). Overlapping streaks listed once.
April 20-May 6, 2025 (13-2)
Aug. 14-29, 2016 (13-2)
Aug. 5-19, 2014 (13-2)
June 2-18, 2014 (13-2)
July 25-Aug. 9, 2013 (13-2)
Sept. 13-27, 2008 (13-2)
After making the playoffs in a resurgent 2024 season, the Royals were a trendy pick to do damage in 2025, and now they are starting to play like the team that people predicted in spring training. Witt, one of the best players in the league, is now hitting .310. Kyle Isbel hit his third homer of the season in the win and Seth Lugo tossed 6.2 strong innings, giving up just one earned run on seven hits and three walks.
The Royals and White Sox will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Michael Wacha will pitch for Kansas City against right-hander Jonathan Cannon.
Wacha is 1-4 this season with a 3.52 ERA. Cannon is 2-3 with a 4.26.
