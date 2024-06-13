Kansas City Royals on Pace to Do Something Not Done in Baseball History Since 1903
Heading into play on Thursday, the Kansas City Royals are 39-30, a stark contrast from last year's 56-106 record.
The Royals are currently in second place in the American League Central and are on pace for the first playoff berth for the franchise since they won the World Series in 2015. The Royals' turnaround is one of the best stories in baseball and is primed to make some unreal baseball history.
Per 'The Athletic' on Thursday:
Even after losing four straight this week, if the 2024 Royals continue their current pace, they would win 92 games — 36 more than last year — matching the 1903 New York Giants for the biggest year-over-year gain in history.
The Royals are not perfect, but they made a concerted effort this past offseason to get better. They went out and signed free agent starting pitchers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, with Lugo looking like an All-Star. They also added relievers Chris Stratton and Will Smith, while acquiring John Schreiber in a deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Furthermore, they brought in major league caliber position players like Adam Frazier, Garrett Hampson and Hunter Renfroe, all while signing Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in franchise history.
Furthermore, Salvador Perez has continued to play the kind of All-Star caliber ball that Royals' fans have become accustomed to.
The Royals will finish out a series with the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon before traveling out West for a huge series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
