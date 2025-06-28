Kansas City Royals on Pace to Make Woeful Baseball History Because of Lack of Power
The Kansas City Royals dropped a 5-4 series-opening contest to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium, falling to 38-44 on the season.
Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run in the defeat, which has been a rarity for the Royals in their own ballpark.
According to @CodifyBaseball, the Royals had just 13 homers at home all season before Friday, and now they have 14. The new total of 14 is by far the lowest home home run total in the sport.
They are also on pace to make some dreadful baseball history, as Royals Review posted this nugget before Friday's game:
The Royals are on pace to hit 26 total home runs at home, which would be the lowest total by any team in a 162-game season since the Royals hit 24 home runs at home in 1992.
This poor output is surprising, considering that Witt is one of the top players in the sport, Salvador Perez has immense power, and Vinnie Pasquantino carries power as well. Furthermore, the team just promoted top prospect Jac Caglianone, who had some of the best power in the minor leagues.
It's been a disappointing season across the board for Kansas City, who made a run to the American League Division Series a season ago. Now? They are in fourth place in the American League Central.
They'll be back in action on Saturday against the Dodgers at 4:10 p.m. ET. Seth Lugo will pitch for KC, while Shohei Ohtani 'opens' the game for the Dodgers.
