Kansas City Royals Roll as Little-Used Veteran Makes History on Saturday
The Kansas City Royals pounded the Cincinnati Reds, 13-1, on Saturday night as they continue their push for a playoff spot. At 68-55, the Royals are holding onto the third and final wild card spot in the American League right now. They are seeking their first playoff berth since 2015 and currently lead the Boston Red Sox by 2.5 games for that spot. They have a 5.5 game lead over the free-falling Seattle Mariners as well.
In the win, the Royals got a huge and historic day from veteran Dairon Blanco, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBI.
Per @JayHayKid of the 'Baseball is Dead' podcast on social media:
Dairon Blanco is the first Royals hitter with 6+ RBI out of the No. 9 spot in the batting order since Jerry Grote on June 3, 1981.
The 31-year-old Blanco is little-used (just 102 at-bats this year). Those were just his second and third home runs of the season. He is hitting .245 with 12 RBI and 21 stolen bases. Lifetime, he's in his third major-league season, all with the Royals. He's appeared in 69 games, which is tied for his most games in a single season.
He's a .253 hitter in those three seasons.
The Royals and Reds will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 pm. ET.
Right-hander Brady Singer will pitch for Kansas City while lefty Andrew Abbott goes for Cincinnati. Singer is 8-8 with a 3.32 ERA while Abbott is 10-9 with a 3.59.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.