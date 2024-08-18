Fastball

Kansas City Royals Roll as Little-Used Veteran Makes History on Saturday

The Kansas City Royals got a huge day from Dairon Blanco as they beat the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Brady Farkas

Kansas City Royals left fielder Dairon Blanco (44) runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Dairon Blanco (44) runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Kansas City Royals pounded the Cincinnati Reds, 13-1, on Saturday night as they continue their push for a playoff spot. At 68-55, the Royals are holding onto the third and final wild card spot in the American League right now. They are seeking their first playoff berth since 2015 and currently lead the Boston Red Sox by 2.5 games for that spot. They have a 5.5 game lead over the free-falling Seattle Mariners as well.

In the win, the Royals got a huge and historic day from veteran Dairon Blanco, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBI.

Per @JayHayKid of the 'Baseball is Dead' podcast on social media:

Dairon Blanco is the first Royals hitter with 6+ RBI out of the No. 9 spot in the batting order since Jerry Grote on June 3, 1981.

The 31-year-old Blanco is little-used (just 102 at-bats this year). Those were just his second and third home runs of the season. He is hitting .245 with 12 RBI and 21 stolen bases. Lifetime, he's in his third major-league season, all with the Royals. He's appeared in 69 games, which is tied for his most games in a single season.

He's a .253 hitter in those three seasons.

The Royals and Reds will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 pm. ET.

Right-hander Brady Singer will pitch for Kansas City while lefty Andrew Abbott goes for Cincinnati. Singer is 8-8 with a 3.32 ERA while Abbott is 10-9 with a 3.59.

Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

