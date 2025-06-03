Kansas City Royals' Rookie Set to Make History Not Seen in 39 Years During Major League Debut
6:15 p.m. ET: When Caglianone officially takes the field on Tuesday, he'll become the first player since 1986 to debut for the Royals within one calendar year of being drafted. The last to do it? The great Bo Jackson. The @MLB account had the news on social media.
6:00 p.m. ET: Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone will hit sixth in his major league debut on Tuesday as the Royals take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
More importantly, he will serve as the team's designated hitter. Typically a first baseman, Caglianone will give way to Vinnie Pasquantino, though Caglianone should get time at first and in the outfield while he's in the big leagues.
Drafted No. 6 overall out of Florida in 2024, Caglianone is now the No. 10 prospect in the game, according to MLB Pipeline.
He was hitting .322 between Double-A and Triple-A, and he has 15 minor league home runs and 56 RBIs.
One of the most powerful prospects in the game, he's known for his prodigious home runs and massive exit velocities.
The Royals enter play on Tuesday at 31-29 overall and 8.5 games back of the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central. They are in fourth place.
They advanced to the American League Division Series a season ago, and are seeking another run this year as Bobby Witt Jr. continues to play at an MVP level and Salvador Perez is still leading the pitching staff. Caglianone should help lengthen the offensive attack.
First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 7:45 p.m. ET as Michael Lorenzen takes the mound against Andre Pallante.
Lorenzen is 3-6 thus far with a 4.33 ERA and Pallante is 4-3 with a 4.23. The Cardinals are 33-26 on the season, and they are in second place in the National League Central.
