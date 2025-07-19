Kansas City Royals Rookie Joins Jac Caglianone in Rare Team History
The Kansas City Royals dropped a game in the American League wild card race on Friday night, suffering a tough extra-innings loss to the Miami Marlins.
The 8-7 defeat moves the Royals to 47-51 and puts them at 5.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card spot.
Though the team lost, it was a memorable night for Royals rookie John Rave, who hit the first two home runs of his career, making some unique team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
John Rave is the fifth player in Royals history to hit his first two career homers in the same game, joining:
6/19/25 Jac Caglianone
9/14/99 Mark Quinn
9/21/79 U L Washington
7/7/69 Jim Rooker
Rave, 27, was a fifth-round pick of the Royals in 2019 out of Illinois State. He's gotten 72 big-league at-bats this season, going 14-for-72 (.194). He has 10 RBIs and four stolen bases.
In addition to his historic night, Salvador Perez and Adam Frazier each had doubles. It was Frazier's first game back with the Royals after being re-acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Marlins got two more home runs from All-Star Kyle Stowers, who now has 21 on the season.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET as veteran right-hander Michael Wacha pitches against Cal Quantrill.
Wacha has gone 4-9 this season, but he owns a solid 3.74 ERA. Quantrill has struggled for Miami, going 3-8 with a 5.62 ERA. Both players could be traded at the deadline.
