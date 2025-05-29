Kansas City Royals Rookie Noah Cameron Tosses Another Gem, Makes MLB History
Noah Cameron has been in the big leagues for less than one month, and he has yet to hit a speed bump.
The Kansas City Royals left-hander took the mound against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, lasting 6.1 innings before he got the hook. In that time, Cameron gave up just six hits, two walks and one earned run, setting the table for the Royals to win 3-2.
Since joining the big league rotation on April 30, Cameron is 2-1 with a 1.05 ERA and 0.818 WHIP.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Cameron is just the second pitcher since 1893 to toss 6.1 innings or more while allowing one run or fewer in each of his first four career MLB starts.
Cameron, 25, is ranked as the No. 5 prospect and No. 2 pitcher in the Royals' farm system. At this pace, though, it won't be long before the southpaw exhausts his rookie eligibility and disqualifies himself from the rankings.
So long as Cameron keeps dominating, it won't matter to Kansas City how he is labeled.
