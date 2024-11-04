Kansas City Royals Shortstop Can Make History in Multiple Ways with Silver Slugger Win
On Sunday night, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. earned his first career Gold Glove win. It was a banner accomplishment for the All-Star, who helped lead the resurgent Royals back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
On Monday morning, Witt Jr. was named a finalist at shortstop for the American League Silver Slugger Award as well. In that race, he'll be battling against Gunnar Henderson (Orioles) and Corey Seager (Rangers).
If Witt Jr. were to win the Silver Slugger, he'd make history on multiple fronts, according to a press release by the Royals:
Witt Jr., who was a finalist in 2023, would be the first Royals shortstop to win a Silver Slugger Award.
Witt Jr. was named a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner for the first time last night. If he wins the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award, Witt Jr. would be the 13th different shortstop (18th occurrence) to win both honors in the same season, and the first since Brandon Crawford in 2015.
In addition to these honors, Witt Jr. is very likely to finish in the Top-3 of MVP voting in the American League as well. The 24-year-old hit .332 this season, also winning the American League batting title. He had 32 homers, 109 RBI and 45 doubles. He led the majors in hits with 211. He added 31 stolen bases.
Since making his debut in the 2022 season, Witt Jr. is a .288 hitter. He's got 82 home runs and 110 stolen bases and has established himself as one of the best all-around players in baseball.
