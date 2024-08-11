Kansas City Royals Shortstop Continues to Make American League History in Latest Win

Players to have a season of 11+ triples, 20+ home runs, 25+ steals and 30+ doubles in American League history (1901-):@Royals Bobby Witt Jr. (2024 via his RBI three-base hit tonight vs STL)

Curtis Granderson (2007)

Roberto Alomar (2001)

Carlos Beltran (2001)

Ken Williams (1922)