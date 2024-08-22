Kansas City Royals Star Bobby Witt Jr. Aiming For Insane Baseball History in 2024
The Kansas City Royals shutout the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, staying 3.5 games up on the Boston Red Sox in the chase for the American League wild card.
The Royals are in position for the organization's first playoff berth since 2015, the same year that they last won the World Series.
If they are going to accomplish something special this year, it's going to be led by Bobby Witt Jr. One of the best players in baseball, Witt Jr. is putting together an insane season, hitting .352 overall with 25 homers and 92 RBI. After making his first All-Star Game this year, he's on pace to finish in the Top-2 of the MVP voting and to win the batting title.
He's also on track to do something rarely done in baseball history: Hit more than .400 in his home ballpark.
Per Baseball Reference:
The last six players to hit .400 at home in at least 275 PA:
— Bobby Witt
— Barry Bonds
— Four Colorado Rockies
That graphic was from before Wednesday's game, so his home average is down to .404 for the year. He's also posted a robust .456 on-base percentage inside the friendly confines of Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals and Witt Jr. will be back in action on Friday night at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. This is part of a brutal stretch for the Royals that includes Philadelphia, the Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros, Guardians again and the Minnesota Twins.
Friday's first pitch will be at 8:10 p.m. ET.
