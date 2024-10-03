Kansas City Royals Star Joins Baseball Hall of Famer in Awesome History
The Kansas City Royals used a 2-1 win on Wednesday to eliminate the Baltimore Orioles from the American League playoffs.
The Royals are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season and are heading to New York to take on the Yankees in the American League Divisional Series.
In the win, the Royals got a great pitching performance from starter Seth Lugo and five relievers. Offensively, they got nine hits, including a game-winning single from star Bobby Witt Jr.
The single, when paired with his game-winning single in Game 1, puts Witt Jr. in some incredible baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Bobby Witt Jr. joins Jimmie Foxx as the only players to drive in the game-winning run in each of their first two career postseason games
BUT DID FOXX CELEBRATE THIS WAY?!
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad + @EliasSports
It's just another feather in the cap for Witt Jr., who has put together a season that will see him finish in the top three of American League MVP voting. He hit .332 this season to win the batting title while also popping 32 homers and bringing in 109 runs. He stole 31 bases and posted a .977 OPS.
In the ALDS, Witt Jr., Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will be on the field together. They are likely to be the top three finishes for the MVP Award in some order.
Game 1 of the series between the Royals and Yankees begins on Saturday at 6:38 p.m. ET. The Royals have not named a starter yet but the Yankees will counter with Gerrit Cole.
