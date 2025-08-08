Kansas City Royals Star Just Joined Barry Bonds in Baseball History
Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. joined baseball legend Barry Bonds in some very rare history this week, according to Dave Holtzman of the Royals communication department.
Bobby Witt Jr. tonight joined César Cedeño and Barry Bonds as the only players to post four seasons with 15+ home runs and 30+ stolen bases prior to their age-26 seasons.
Just 25, Witt is one of the most impactful players in the entire sport. He's hitting .287 this season with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs, while also stealing the 30 bases. He's got a .344 on-base percentage and an .838 OPS. A two-time All-Star, a Gold Glover and a Silver Slugger, he's already got 98 career home runs and 140 stolen bases.
And pairing with Bonds in any category is generally seen as a special accomplishment.
One of the most prolific hitters to ever play, he has a major league-best 762 career home runs and 1,996 RBIs. He also stole 514 bases, was a 14-time All-Star, an eight-time Gold Glover and a seven-time MVP. He starred for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants, leading the Giants to a World Series appearance in 2002.
Cedeno spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. He hit 199 career home runs and stole 550 career bases.
Witt and the Royals will be back in action on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins at 8:10 p.m. ET. Seth Lugo is on the mound against Joe Ryan.
Related MLB Stories
BEDNAR REWRITES RECORD BOOKS: David Bednar earned a save on Wednesday against the Rangers, making New York Yankees history in the process. CLICK HERE:
MAJOR CLARIFICATION: Bob Nightengale of USA Today had one report out on Sunday morning regarding Twins-Astros trade talks, and by Sunday night, there was a major edit. CLICK HERE:
DIALING IT BACK: Justin Verlander.... hitting 98 mph for the first time since 2022? Yup, that happened. CLICK HERE: