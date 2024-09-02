Kansas City Royals Star Makes Even More History in Sunday Loss to Astros

Seasons of 11+ triples, 23+ stolen bases, 28+ doubles and 30+ home runs - MLB history:@Royals Bobby Witt Jr. (2024 via his 30th HR on Sunday, giving him a line of 11-27-39-30)

Witt Jr. (11-49-28-30 in 2023)

Jimmy Rollins (20-41-38-30 in 2007)

Ken Williams (11-37-34-39 in 1922) pic.twitter.com/AiMUTj0GDX