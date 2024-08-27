Kansas City Royals Star Catcher Joins Elite History with Blast on Monday
The Kansas City Royals swept a crucial doubleheader from the Cleveland Guardians on Monday afternoon. The Royals won Game 1 by a score of 4-3 before taking Game 2, 9-4.
As a result, the Royals are now just 1.0 game back of the Guardians in the American League Central race. Furthermore, they have taken a 1.5 game lead on the Minnesota Twins for the second wild card spot.
Kansas City is also only 4.0 games behind the New York Yankees in a battle for the potential top seed in the American League playoff picture. The Royals haven't made the playoffs since 2015 and now have set themselves up for multiple paths into the party this year.
One of the reasons why Kansas City has been so good has been the play of veteran catcher Salvador Perez. "Salvy" is hitting .282 with 25 homers and 94 RBI. He had six RBI alone in the second game of the doubleheader on Monday thanks to his grand slam and a solo blast. The 25 big flies also put him in an exclusive club in baseball history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Salvador Perez is the 8th catcher ever to have 4 or more seasons with 25+ HR.
One of the most consistent performers of the last decade, Perez is now in his 13th big-league season. He helped the Royals win the World Series back in 2015 and is a nine-time All-Star. He's also won five Gold Gloves and four Silver Sluggers. He's hitting .282 this season.
The Royals will have a chance to tie the Guardians in the division on Tuesday night when they play at 6:40 p.m. ET. Michael Lorenzen (KC) pitches against Gavin Williams (CLE).
