Kansas City Royals Star Joins Several Hall of Famers in Elite Baseball History

most seasons with 20+ HR, catchers (min 50% games at C each szn):



Mike Piazza: 11

Johnny Bench: 11

Brian McCann: 10

Yogi Berra: 10

Gary Carter: 9

Salvador Perez: 8

Jorge Posada: 8

Carlton Fisk: 8