Kansas City Royals Star Joins Several Hall of Famers in Elite Baseball History
The Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 9-2 on Friday night at Comerica Park. The win moved Kansas City to 62-49 on the year as they now hold the No. 2 spot in the American League wild card picture. They are seeking their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season, which is also when they last won the World Series.
In the win, longtime catcher Salvador Perez went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a homer and two RBI. Though he was playing first base in this particular game, he joined several Hall of Fame catchers in elite baseball history with the performance.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most seasons with 20+ HR, catchers (min 50% games at C each szn):
Mike Piazza: 11
Johnny Bench: 11
Brian McCann: 10
Yogi Berra: 10
Gary Carter: 9
Salvador Perez: 8
Jorge Posada: 8
Carlton Fisk: 8
Piazza, Bench, Carter, Berra and Fisk are all in the Hall of Fame, so that's a great list for Perez to be a part of. And given his resume, he may one day join them in Cooperstown.
The 34-year-old is one of the most impactful catchers of the last decade, hitting 266 career home runs to this point. He's also a nine-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glover, a four-time Silver Slugger, a World Series champion and a World Series MVP.
He's hitting .282 this year with the 20 homers and 75 RBI. He pairs with Bobby Witt Jr. and pitcher Seth Lugo as major reasons for the Kansas City turnaround this year.
The Royals and Tigers will play again on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.