Kansas City Royals Star Passes Hall of Fame Catcher in Baseball History

Most home runs - (Primary) catcher within their first 13 career seasons:

378- Mike Piazza (1992-04)

332- Johnny Bench (1967-79)

284- Yogi Berra (1946-58)

272- @Royals Salvador Perez (2011-24 via 1 so far tonight against NYY)

271- Gary Carter (1974-86)

263- Brian McCann (2005-17) pic.twitter.com/HZzW5RbK0C