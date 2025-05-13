Kansas City Royals Star Bobby Witt Jr. Makes History With Blend of Speed and Power
Bobby Witt Jr. got overshadowed in the AL MVP race in 2024, and the same is happening in 2025.
The Kansas City Royals' shortstop has put up historic production so far this season, but his numbers aren't quite as eye-popping as a certain slugger's on the New York Yankees. Aaron Judge leads all of MLB in hits, home runs, RBIs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and WAR, which has earned him far more praise than Witt.
According to Underdog Fantasy’s Justin Havens, Witt became the third shortstop in MLB history to record at least 22 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases through 42 games. José Reyes established the club in 2007, while Trevor Story achieved the feat in 2020.
Witt added a triple in a 2-for-4 performance against the Houston Astros on Monday night, notching two RBIs in the Royals' 7-5 win. He is now batting .319 with five home runs, 17 doubles, 25 RBIs, 27 runs, 14 stolen bases and a .910 OPS so far this season.
With a 2.6 WAR through 43 games, Witt is on pace to outdo his 9.4 WAR from 2024.
The Royals, who are an MLB-best 17-4 since April 20, will face off against the Astros again on Tuesday. Game two of the series is scheduled to get underway at 8:10 p.m. ET.
