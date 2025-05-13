Fastball

Kansas City Royals Star Bobby Witt Jr. Makes History With Blend of Speed and Power

Bobby Witt Jr. set a high bar for himself in 2024, and the Kansas City Royals shortstop has been doing his best to play up to it so far in 2025.

Sam Connon

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) strikes out at Kauffman Stadium against the Boston Red Sox.
Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) strikes out at Kauffman Stadium against the Boston Red Sox. / Gary Rohman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bobby Witt Jr. got overshadowed in the AL MVP race in 2024, and the same is happening in 2025.

The Kansas City Royals' shortstop has put up historic production so far this season, but his numbers aren't quite as eye-popping as a certain slugger's on the New York Yankees. Aaron Judge leads all of MLB in hits, home runs, RBIs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and WAR, which has earned him far more praise than Witt.

According to Underdog Fantasy’s Justin Havens, Witt became the third shortstop in MLB history to record at least 22 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases through 42 games. José Reyes established the club in 2007, while Trevor Story achieved the feat in 2020.

Witt added a triple in a 2-for-4 performance against the Houston Astros on Monday night, notching two RBIs in the Royals' 7-5 win. He is now batting .319 with five home runs, 17 doubles, 25 RBIs, 27 runs, 14 stolen bases and a .910 OPS so far this season.

With a 2.6 WAR through 43 games, Witt is on pace to outdo his 9.4 WAR from 2024.

The Royals, who are an MLB-best 17-4 since April 20, will face off against the Astros again on Tuesday. Game two of the series is scheduled to get underway at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Related MLB Stories

  • SCARY OSWALDO INJURY: Oswaldo Cabrera gave the New York Yankees an 11-5 lead over the Seattle Mariners when he scored on a sacrifice fly Monday night, but the insurance run came at a cost. CLICK HERE
  • BRAVES CLOSE CALLS: Alex Verdugo delivered the Atlanta Braves a walk-off win over the Washington Nationals on Monday, marking seven games in a row that were decided by exactly one run. CLICK HERE
  • HAPP TO HIT IL: After missing three consecutive games with an oblique issue, Ian Happ will reportedly be removed from the Chicago Cubs' active roster and placed on the injured list. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History