Kansas City Royals Starting Pitcher Set to Make Unusual History in ALDS Start
The Kansas City Royals are opening up the American League Division Series on Saturday night against the New York Yankees.
Games 1 and 2 will be played in New York with first pitch Saturday coming at 6:38 p.m. ET. The Yankees won the American League East, earned the first-round bye and got the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs. The Royals won the wild card series against the Baltimore Orioles in two games.
Gerrit Cole will take the ball for the Yankees in Game 1 while Michael Wacha toes the rubber for Kansas City. The Royals likely would have preferred to start Cole Ragans or Seth Lugo, but they each pitched in the wild card round. Ragans will pitch in Game 2.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Wacha will join some rare baseball history with his start.
Longest Span Between Postseason Starts – Wild Card Era
10/7/2006 - 10/20/2015 Chris Young: 9y, 13d
10/6/2007 - 10/9/2016 Rich Hill: 9y, 3d
10/3/2008 - 10/3/2017 Ervin Santana: 9y
10/12/2015 - 10/5/2024 Michael Wacha: 8y, 359d
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
Wacha was signed this past offseason after spending the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres. His signing was part of the Royals going from a 56-win team to a playoff team in just one offseason.
He went 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA this year, striking out 145 batters in 166.2 innings. Lifetime, he's in the 12th year of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Padres and Royals. He's gone 101-62 with a 3.89 ERA and helped the Cardinals get to the World Series in 2013.
