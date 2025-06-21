Kansas City Royals Stud Ties Hall of Famer Ernie Banks in Baseball History

Most home runs hit as a shortstop - Player within their first 4 career seasons in MLB:

122- Trevor Story

96- Nomar Garciaparra

96- Francisco Lindor

85- @Royals Bobby Witt Jr. (Via his 1st inning solo earlier tonight against SD)

85- Ernie Banks

80- Carlos Correa

78- Hanley Ramirez pic.twitter.com/pK4WdzMRnf