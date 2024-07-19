Kansas City Royals Superstar Closing in on Team Record Books to Begin Second Half
As we head out of the All-Star break, Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. has a chance to make some great team history.
Per @StatsCentre, Witt Jr. has 216 total bases thus far this season. If he's able to get 11 more over the next three games, he'll have the most total bases in Royals history through the first 100 games of a season.
Mike Sweeney in 2000 has the record with 226 while George Brett (222 in 1979) and Jeremaine Dye (222 in 2000) are also ahead of Witt Jr.
Heading into play on Friday night, Witt Jr. is hitting .323 with 16 homers. He's also stolen 22 bases and is the driving force behind the Royals being in playoff contention at this point of the season.
Kansas City is currently 2.0 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They haven't made the playoffs since 2015, which was the last time they won the World Series as well. Witt Jr. is in his third major league season, having debuted in 2022. He made his first All-Star Game this past week and also finished second in the Home Run Derby.
If his breakout season continues as it's expected to, he'll likely receive serious consideration for the American League MVP as well.
The Royals will open the second half on Friday night with an American League central series against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is set for 8:10 pm. ET.
Michael Wacha (KC) pitches against Chris Flexen (CWS).
