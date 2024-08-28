KC Royals Superstar is the First Player in Baseball History to Accomplish This Feat
Simply speaking, it looks as if Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is going to win the American League MVP Award.
It also looks like Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. is going to finish second. And while that will be disappointing, it shouldn't undermine how special of a season Witt Jr. has had for the resurgent Royals.
After losing 106 games last season, the Royals entered play on Wednesday in a tie for first place in the American League Central. Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez have helped carry the load for the organization, with Witt Jr. already making history this year.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Bobby Witt Jr. has 39 doubles, 11 triples, 27 home runs, and 27 stolen bases this season. He's the first big leaguer in history to hit all of those marks in a single season.
And he still has a month's worth of action to go... Case in point. He's already homered in Wednesday's game to give him 28 bombs.
He's hitting .346 this season and is in line to win his first American League batting title. He's also posted a .399 on-base percentage and is trying to crack the .400 mark for the season.
The 24-year-old Texas native also made his first All-Star Game earlier this season.
The Royals and Guardians are finishing up a critical series on Wednesday, with the winner assuming first place in the division. The Royals will then take on the Houston Astros in another critical series, which is set to begin on Thursday night.
The Astros are battling for an American League West crown.
