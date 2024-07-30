Kansas City Royals Superstar Moves Up Elite List in Franchise History

(Related) Most career games of 4+ hits and 4+ RBI in #Royals franchise history (1969-):

6- Amos Otis

6- George Brett

6- Mike Sweeney

5- Billy Butler

4- Witt Jr. (Via his 1 home run, 1 double & 2 singles)

3- Eric Hosmer

3- Salvador Perez

3- Andrew Benintendi

2- Twelve others tied https://t.co/XN5BDHDmsM