Kansas City Royals Superstar Moves Up Elite List in Franchise History
The Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the woeful Chicago White Sox on Monday by a score of 8-5. Down 5-2 in the eighth inning, the Royals exploded for six runs in that frame to capture the victory and move to 58-49 on the year.
As he usually does, Bobby Witt Jr. fueled the win for KC, hitting a grand slam in that pivotal eighth inning. Witt Jr., who is challenging for an American League MVP Award this season, went 4-for-5 in the win with the homer, four RBI and two runs scored.
With the effort, he continued to move up an impressive list in team history, according to @StatsCentre:
(Related) Most career games of 4+ hits and 4+ RBI in franchise history (1969-):
6- Amos Otis
6- George Brett
6- Mike Sweeney
5- Billy Butler
4- Witt Jr. (Via his 1 home run, 1 double & 2 singles)
3- Eric Hosmer
3- Salvador Perez
3- Andrew Benintendi
2- Twelve others tied
What's even more impressive is that Witt Jr. has accomplished this in just 2.5 years in the big leagues. An All-Star for the first time this year, he's proving himself to be one of the best players in baseball at just the age of 24. He's hitting a robust .347 with 19 homers, 75 RBI and 23 steals. He had a .988 OPS and is a major reason why the Royals are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Kansas City currently holds the third wild card position in the American League and will play the White Sox again on Tuesday night.
