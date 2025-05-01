Kansas City Royals’ Noah Cameron Makes History, Takes No-Hitter Into 7th In MLB Debut
Noah Cameron took the mound for the first time in his MLB career Wednesday night, and he left it having carved out a spot in the history books.
The Kansas City Royals left-hander notched a 1-2-3 first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, hardly slowing down from there. He issued two walks in the second, another in the fifth and one more in the sixth, but held Tampa Bay without a hit through it all.
Cameron's no-hit bid ultimately got broken up by a Curtis Mead single with one out in the bottom of the seventh. He immediately got the hook, leaving it up to John Schreiber to get out of the jam.
Schreiber did just that, preserving Cameron's scoreless debut and keeping him in line for the win. He finished the night with five walks, one hit and zero runs allowed with three strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work.
According to OptaSTATS, Cameron became the first southpaw to take a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his MLB debut since Billy Rohr did so with the Boston Red Sox on April 14, 1967.
Riding Cameron's historic outing, the Royals held on to beat the Rays 3-0. Kansas City is now 8-1 in its last nine games,
Cameron, 25, is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the Royals' farm system by MLB Pipeline. The former seventh round pick has gone 5-2 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.017 WHIP and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in his Triple-A career, having reached the level for the first time in 2024.
Through the five starts he made with Triple-A Omaha this season prior to his promotion, Cameron was 3-0 with a 3.22 ERA, 1.030 WHIP and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
Kansas City has a chance to sweep Tampa Bay on Thursday, turning to veteran All-Star Seth Lugo to get the job done. First pitch from George M. Steinbrenner Field is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- FAN FALLS AT PNC PARK: A fan was carted off the field after falling onto the warning track at PNC Park, causing a break in the Pittsburgh Pirates' game against the Chicago Cubs. CLICK HERE
- MANZARDO MATCHES MARIS: Kyle Manzardo has had a feast-or-famine season at the plate thus far in 2025, as the Guardians designated hitter has an .881 OPS in spite of his .211 BABIP. CLICK HERE
- DOLLANDER LEAVES WITH INJURY: Chase Dollander was one out shy of recording his first career quality start when he suffered an apparent blister on his finger, but he still got credit for the Rockies' win over the Braves on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.