Kansas City Royals Veteran Moves Up Exclusive List in AL History Books

Most career extra base hits by a (primary) catcher - American League history (1901-present):

844- Carlton Fisk*

822- Ivan Rodriguez*

728- Yogi Berra*

664- Jorge Posada

618- @Royals Salvador Perez (Via a home run tonight vs the Nationals)

617- Bill Dickey*

* Baseball Hall Of Fame pic.twitter.com/RXpSld39b3