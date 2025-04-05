Kerry Carpenter Accomplished Some Awesome Detroit Tigers History of Last Decade This Week
The Detroit Tigers evened up their early-season record at 4-4 on Saturday afternoon, beating the Chicago White Sox 7-2 at Comerica Park.
In the win, Spencer Torkelson hit his second homer of the year while Kerry Carpenter connected on his third. Carpenter, who mashes righties, also homered twice on Friday, making some team history of the last decade in the process.
Per Tigers PR on social media:
Kerry Carpenter's two home runs today mark the first time a Tiger has hit two home runs in the home opener since April 5, 2013, when Prince Fielder did so in an 8-3 win over the Yankees.
Carpenter, 27, is hitting .250 in the early going with the three homers and eight RBIs. He hit .284 last season with 18 homers, helping lead the Tigers all the way to the American League Division Series. A four-year veteran, he's spent his entire career in Detroit. Lifetime, he's a .276 hitter with 47 homers.
After advancing to the ALDS last season, the Tigers are a trendy pick to get back to the playoffs this year. Armed with playoff experience now, they also went out and added Jack Flaherty in free agency and brought in Gleyber Torres.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m.. ET. Rookie Jackson Jobe will make his second career start after earning a no-decision earlier this week against the Seattle Mariners. Veteran lefty Martin Perez will take the ball for Chicago. He's 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
GREENE MAKES HISTORY: Riley Greene, one of the top young players in baseball, hit an impressive home run for the Tigers in a Friday win over the White Sox. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's THE DEAL?: One insider says that the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are nearing a $500+ million extension, but Guerrero has downplayed it. What's the real story there? CLICK HERE:
SWINGIN' CARDS: Even though the Cardinals lost to the Red Sox on Friday afternoon, the offense has been at historic levels to start the year. CLICK HERE: