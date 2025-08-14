Ketel Marte Just Tied World Series Hero in Arizona Diamondbacks History
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon, improving to 59-62 on the season.
Second baseman Ketel Marte fueled the victory for the Snakes, going 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. His performance also tied him with franchise legend Luis Gonzalez in team history, per @StatsCentre:
Most career 4+ hit games by a player in @Dbacks franchise history (1998-):
15- David Peralta
14- Paul Goldschmidt
11- Ketel Marte (Via his double, home run and 2 singles tonight in a 6-4 win against the Rangers)
11- Luis Gonzalez
10- Stephen Drew
10- Gerardo Parra
9- Steve Finley
Gonzalez spent parts of 19 seasons in the big leagues with the Houston Astros, Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Florida Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers, but he is best-known for his eight-year run with the D-backs. In that time, he hit 224 home runs and drove in 774 runs. He also made five All-Star Games and delivered the biggest hit in franchise history when he singled off Mariano Rivera in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series.
As for Marte, he's hitting .297 this season with a .398 on-base percentage. Though he battled injury earlier in the season, he's got 23 home runs and 54 RBIs to remain very productive. He's a three-time All-Star who helped lead the Diamondbacks to the 2023 World Series. Ironically, they lost that Fall Classic to the Rangers.
Arizona will be back in action on Thursday night against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET as left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez takes the ball. He's 4-7 with a 5.68 ERA.
