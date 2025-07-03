Ketel Marte Makes Arizona Diamondbacks History With Another All-Star Nod
Ketel Marte is one step away from separating himself in Arizona Diamondbacks history.
On Wednesday, Marte was named the starting second baseman for the National League All-Star team. That marks the third All-Star appearance in his 11-year career, all since 2019.
Marte also tied former Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for the most All-Star starts in franchise history, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Goldschmidt made the All-Star team six straight years from 2013-18, but started the game just three times. He left Arizona to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019, and has made one All-Star game since.
Marte began his career with two seasons as a Seattle Mariner before joining the Diamondbacks in 2017. His first All-Star appearance came in 2019, when he hit 32 home runs and posted a .981 OPS on his way to a fourth-place finish in NL MVP voting.
He topped that with a third-place finish NL MVP voting last season, and Marte is having another highly productive year in 2025. Through 260 plate appearances, he's slashing .300/.404/.595/.999 with 18 home runs, 39 RBIs, two stolen bases, 35 walks and 41 strikeouts.
He's also worth 3.1 wins above replacement this season, per FanGraphs, putting him on pace to potentially set a career-high in WAR. In both 2019 and 2024, he posted 6.3 WAR.
On the same day as his All-Star selection, Marte had a big night for the Diamondbacks despite a 6-5 loss in extra innings. The second baseman went 2-for-4 and slugged his 18th home run of the season.
Arizona has a 43-43 record, putting them three games out of the third Wild Card position.
