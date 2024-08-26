Kevin Gausman Joins Rare List in Toronto Blue Jays History with Sunday Gem
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-2 on Sunday afternoon behind a historically dominant pitching performance from right-hander Kevin Gausman.
Gausman went 7.0 innings, surrendering just one run on two hits. He walked none and struck out 10, putting him in a rare class among Jays pitchers.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Games of 0 walks, 1 earned run or fewer, 2 hits or fewer and 10+ strikeouts - @BlueJays franchise history:
Kevin Gausman (Earlier today vs LAA)
Alek Manoah (9/13/2021)
J.A. Happ (5/16/18)
Marco Estrada (6/24/15)
Roy Halladay (5/29/05)
Roger Clemens (9/7/1997)
Dave Stieb (8/4/89)
Considering that Clemens and Halladay won Cy Young Awards in Toronto, that's elite company to be in. This year hasn't been great for Gausman, but he is still 12-9 and owns a 4.10 ERA. If he can get his ERA under 4.00 by the end of the year, the perception of his year will be much different.
After leading the American League in strikeouts a season ago, he has 141 in 151.1 innings this season. He's made 26 starts and has paired with Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt at the top of the Blue Jays rotation.
After the win, Gausman is now 100-100 lifetime. He has a career 3.86 ERA. He's in his 12th major league season with the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays. He helped Toronto get to the playoffs twice since he arrived in 2022, but it doesn't look like that trend will continue in 2024.
Toronto is in last place in the American League East.
