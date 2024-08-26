Kevin Gausman Joins Rare List in Toronto Blue Jays History with Sunday Gem

Games of 0 walks, 1 earned run or fewer, 2 hits or fewer and 10+ strikeouts - @BlueJays franchise history:

Kevin Gausman (Earlier today vs LAA)

Alek Manoah (9/13/2021)

J.A. Happ (5/16/18)

Marco Estrada (6/24/15)

Roy Halladay (5/29/05)

Roger Clemens (9/7/1997)

Dave Stieb (8/4/89)