Kevin Gausman Just Tied Roger Clemens in Incredible Toronto Blue Jays History
The Toronto Blue Jays routed the Colorado Rockies 20-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field, completing the three-game sweep over the worst team in baseball.
The wins have Toronto at 68-48 on the season as they continue to pace the American League East, while the Rockies are 30-84 and trying to stave off being the worst team in baseball history.
While the 20 runs and 24 hits were certainly the big story of Wednesday's contest, the pitching efforts of Kevin Gausman can't be ignored, either.
The Colorado native went seven innings in his home state, giving up just one earned run on three hits. He walked two and struck out eight. For the season, Gausman is now 8-8 with a 3.85 ERA, and his performance also tied Roger Clemens in team history.
Per @StatsCentre:
(On a related note) Most career 8+ strikeout games recorded by a pitcher with the @BlueJays franchise (1977-present):
47- Roy Halladay
39- Gausman
39- Clemens
37- Juan Guzman
33- Morrow
30- J.A. Happ
28- Dave Stieb
26- A.J. Burnett
23- Jose Berrios
19- Jim Clancy
19- Pat Hentgen
Tying Clemens in any team history is certainly impressive for Gausman, as his two-year run with the franchise was one of the most dominant runs of all-time. He went 41-13 with a 2.33 ERA, earning two Cy Young Awards. Lifetime, he had seven Cy Young Awards and was a two-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees (1999, 2000).
As for Gausman, he's in the 13th year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Jays.
Toronto will play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.
