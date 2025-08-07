Kevin Gausman Just Tied Roger Clemens in Incredible Toronto Blue Jays History

(On a related note) Most career 8+ strikeout games recorded by a pitcher with the #BlueJays franchise (1977-present):

47- Roy Halladay

39- Gausman

39- Clemens

37- Juan Guzman

33- Morrow

30- J.A. Happ

28- Dave Stieb

26- A.J. Burnett

23- Jose Berrios

19- Jim Clancy

19- Pat Hentgen https://t.co/NIJNa8U5Na