Kevin Gausman Moves Up All-Time Strikeout List in Toronto Blue Jays History
The Toronto Blue Jays shut out the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 on Thursday as right-hander Kevin Gausman fired eight shutout innings.
Gausman improved to 6-6 on the season with the gem, as he gave up just two hits and one walk. He struck out six, lowering his ERA to 4.21.
He also moved into ninth all-time in Blue Jays history with regards to strikeouts, according to @StatsCentre:
Gausman now has 694 strikeouts as a member of the Jays, who he signed with before the 2022 season. He's behind only Dave Stieb (1,658), Roy Halladay (1,459), Jim Clancy (1,237), Juan Guzman (1,030), Pat Hentgen (1,028), Jimmy Key (944), David Wells (784), and Kelvim Escobar (744).
A 13-year veteran of the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays, he's gone 108-108 for his career with a 3.86 ERA.
He helped the Jays to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, and he's trying to get them back there this year. Entering play on Friday, Toronto is 43-37 and in third place in the American League East, though they are in a wild card position. They'll start a new series on Friday with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Jose Berrios (TOR) pitches against Brayan Bello (SOX).
Berrios is 3-3 with a 3.51 ERA on the year while Bello is 3-2 with a 3.31 ERA. Since the trade of Rafael Devers, the Red Sox are reeling, and they were just swept by the Los Angeles Angels.
