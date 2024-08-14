Kevin Gausman Working Toward Top of Historic List in Blue Jays Franchise History
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night by a score of 6-1 at Angels Stadium in Anaheim.
Toronto pounded out seven hits in total and got three runs in the first inning to cruise to the victory. In addition to the offense, the Jays also got a 7.0-inning gem from starter Kevin Gausman. The veteran right-hander gave up six hits and no runs. He walked two and struck out five as he moved to 11-8 on the season. He's posted a 4.20 ERA through 24 starts.
Though his season is not as impressive as last year's campaign (12-9, 3.16 ERA, AL-leading 237 strikeouts), he's still done enough to make himself a valuable contributor to the Jays staff.
Furthermore, he's been very solid on the road, going 7-3 with a 2.47 ERA away from Rogers Centre. Guasman's dominance on the road is actually nothing new, as he's approaching the top of this historic list in the franchise record books.
Per @StatsCentre:
Lowest career earned run average on the road - @BlueJays franchise history (minimum of 102 such innings pitched):
2.54- Tom Henke
2.59- Roger Clemens
2.68- Kevin Gausman (74 ER in 248.2 IP via his 0 across 7 tonight vs LAA)
2.90- Mark Eichhorn
3.00- Jordan Romano
3.07- David Cone
Any time that you are approaching Roger Clemens in team history, you've done something well. He went 41-13 over two years with the Jays and won back-to-back Cy Young Awards.
As for Gausman, he's now got 99 wins and 99 losses in his career. He's pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays over his 12-year career.
