Kevin Gausman Working Toward Top of Historic List in Blue Jays Franchise History

Lowest career earned run average on the road - @BlueJays franchise history (minimum of 102 such innings pitched):

2.54- Tom Henke

2.59- Roger Clemens

2.68- Kevin Gausman (74 ER in 248.2 IP via his 0 across 7 tonight vs LAA)

2.90- Mark Eichhorn

3.00- Jordan Romano

3.07- David Cone pic.twitter.com/1BDfAM2qZJ