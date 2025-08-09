Kyle Schwarber Continues to Blast His Way into Philadelphia Phillies History
The Philadelphia Phillies routed the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Friday night at Globe Life Field, moving to 66-49 on the season.
Texas fell to 60-57 and 1.5 games back of the the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Kyle Schwarber connected for his 41st home run of the season in the win as part of a 1-for-5 effort. His 41 homers lead the National League and are second in baseball, behind only Cal Raleigh's (Seattle Mariners) 43.
They also made team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Kyle Schwarber’s 41 home runs are the most by a Phillies player in the team’s first 115 games of a season
The 32-year-old Schwarber, who is an impending free agent, is setting himself up for a lucrative payday in the offseason. He's hit 38 homers or more in each of the last four seasons, and he's raised his average to .255 in this campaign. The MVP of the recent All-Star Game, Schwarber also has 95 RBIs.
An 11-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies, he has 325 career blasts. He pairs with Bryce Harper to make one of the best lineup duos in baseball.
The Phillies and Rangers will play each other again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Jesus Luzardo will toe the rubber for Philly, while former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom pitches for Texas.
Luzardo is 10-5 with a 4.32 ERA, while deGrom is 10-4 with a 2.80.
