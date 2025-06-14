Kyle Schwarber Has Joined Some Legends in Philadelphia Phillies History Through 70 Games
The Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, moving to 40-29 on the season.
The loss dropped Toronto to 38-31 as they remain in second place in the American League East.
Kyle Schwarber continued his historic start to the season for Philly, going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most home runs - @Phillies player within their team's first 70 Gms of a season:
24- Chuck Klein (1930)
24- Jim Thome (2004)
23- Ryan Howard (2006)
22- Kyle Schwarber (2025 via 1 so far tonight)
22- Cy Williams (1923)
22- Klein (1932)
22- Chase Utley (2008)
22- Raul Ibanez (2009)
The home run was the 22nd of the year for Schwarber, who has asserted himself as one of the best sluggers in the game. He has 50 RBIs and is hitting .246 with a .929 OPS.
An 11-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies, he's a .231 hitter with 306 home runs. He helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 and got to the World Series with Philly in 2022.
The two teams will play again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET as Bowden Francis (TOR) pitches against Cristopher Sanchez (PHI).
Sanchez has put together a very strong year for the Phillies, going 5-2 with a 3.10 ERA. Francis has strugled for Toronto, and he sits at 2-8 with a 6.12 ERA.
The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET.