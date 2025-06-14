Kyle Schwarber Has Joined Some Legends in Philadelphia Phillies History Through 70 Games

Most home runs - @Phillies player within their team's first 70 Gms of a season:

24- Chuck Klein (1930)

24- Jim Thome (2004)

23- Ryan Howard (2006)

22- Kyle Schwarber (2025 via 1 so far tonight)

22- Cy Williams (1923)

22- Klein (1932)

22- Chase Utley (2008)

22- Raul Ibanez (2009) pic.twitter.com/xtG9kNpnkd