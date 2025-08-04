Kyle Schwarber Just Accomplished Something No Other Player in MLB History Ever Has
The Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park, winning a playoff-type game in a playoff-type atmosphere.
Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez threw eight scoreless innings on the mound and Jhoan Duran locked down the save, firing multiple pitches over 100 mph in order to do it. Offense was hard to come by, as the Phillies had just five hits, but one of them was a big blast from slugger Kyle Schwarber.
Up 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Schwarber went deep to center field to extend the lead.
With his 38th home run of the season, Schwarber is now tied with Shohei Ohtani for the National League lead, and he's just four behind Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners (42) for the major league lead.
The MVP of this summer's All-Star Game, Schwarber also made some wild MLB history with the home run, according to @OptaSTATS:
Kyle Schwarber hit his 38th home run of the season, a number he has reached in all four seasons with the @Phillies. Schwarber is the first player in MLB history to hit at least 38 home runs in his first four seasons with any team.
Now 32, Schwarber is one of the premiere sluggers in the game. An 11-year veteran, he came up with the Chicago Cubs, helping them win the World Series in 2016. He's since moved onto the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies. He has 322 career home runs. He's also become a better average hitter of late, hitting .248 in 2024 and .254 this year.
Those are major improvements over the .197 and .218 he had in the two years prior.
