Kyle Schwarber Just Made Baseball History Not Seen in 52 Years After Winning All-Star Game MVP
Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber, fresh off his heroics in the All-Star Game "swing-off," stayed hot on Saturday night, lifting the Phillies to a 9-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and four RBIs, making some history not seen in more than 50 years, per Sarah Langs.
Kyle Schwarber is the second player to homer in each of his first two games immediately following winning All-Star MVP, joining:
1973 Bobby Bonds
h/t @EliasSports
The burly slugger is hitting .251 with 32 homers and 74 RBIs this season, while also stealing nine bases. He's a major reason why the Phillies are 56-42 and in first place in the National League East, and he pairs with Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to make one of the best lineup trios in the NL.
The Phillies got to the World Series in 2022 and they have a strong case for making a return trip this season.
An 11-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies, Schwarber now has 316 career homers. He won the World Series with the Cubs in 2016.
The Phillies and Angels will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET. Left-hander Ranger Suarez will pitch for Philly while hard-throwing right-hander Jose Soriano goes for the Halos.
Suarez has had an excellent season, going 7-3 with a 2.15 ERA. Soriano is 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA.
The Angels are 48-50 and in fourth place in the American League West.
Related MLB Stories
TURNING DOWN AN OFFER: According to reports, D-backs star Corbin Carroll will not play for Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC THROW: Ronald Acuna Jr. made one of the most incredible throws ever on Friday night - and it also made history. CLICK HERE:
REGRET INCOMING? The Red Sox traded Quinn Priester to the Brewers this April, and they may come to regret it. CLICK HERE: