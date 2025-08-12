Fastball

Kyle Schwarber Just Passed Former MVP in Powerful Philadelphia Phillies History

The MVP candidate just surpassed Ryan Howard with his 42nd home run of the campaign.

Brady Farkas

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Phillies won 4-1.
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Phillies won 4-1. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

With the win, the Phillies are now 69-49, and they now lead the National League East by six games over the New York Mets, who have lost nine of their last 10 games.

Taijuan Walker threw six innings of one-run ball while reliever Jordan Romano earned his second win of the season. Kyle Schwarber went deep for the 42nd time, and he is now tied with Shohei Ohtani for the National League lead.

His blast also moved him passed former National League MVP Ryan Howard in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Most home runs in team’s first 118 games, Phillies history:

2025 Kyle Schwarber: 42
2006 Ryan Howard: 41
1979 Mike Schmidt: 39

Howard is one of the most prodigious sluggers of the 21st century. A 13-year veteran who spent his entire career with the Phillies, he was a .258 lifetime hitter with 382 home runs and 1,194 RBIs. He led the majors in homers twice and led in RBIs three separate times.

Former Philadelphia Phillies player Ryan Howard throws the ceremonial first pitch before game four of the NLCS against the Sa
Former Philadelphia Phillies player Ryan Howard throws the ceremonial first pitch before game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A three-time All-Star and a Rookie of the Year winner, he also won a Silver Slugger and helped lift Philly to the 2008 World Series.

As for Schwarber, he's now hitting .252 with the 42 home runs and 97 RBIs. A free agent at the end of the season, he's setting himself up for a massive pay day in the offseason, and Bryce Harper has made it known that he'd like to see the Phillies retain him.

The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET.

