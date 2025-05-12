Kyle Schwarber Moves Up Special List in Philadelphia Phillies History with Big Sunday
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Cleveland Guardians in a battle of playoff contenders on Sunday night at Progressive Field.
The 3-0 win moved the Phillies to 24-16 on the season while the loss dropped Cleveland to 23-17.
Zack Wheeler dominated on the mound, going seven scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. He's now 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA on the season.
Offensively, the Phillies were led by Kyle Schwarber, who went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs. The home runs give him 14 on the season and move him up an impressive list in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most multi-HR games, Phillies history:
Mike Schmidt: 44
Ryan Howard: 29
Chuck Klein: 23
Chase Utley: 21
Dick Allen: 20
Kyle Schwarber: 18
Pat Burrell: 18
The 32-year-old is in his fourth year in a Phillies uniform as part of an 11-year career. He's also played for the Chicago Cubs, winning a World Series title in 2016, the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox. He's a lifetime .231 hitter with 298 homers and 684 RBIs. He led the National League in homers (46) in 2022.
The Phillies will be back in action on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park as they host the St. Louis Cardinals. Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez will start for Philly while Matthew Liberatore goes for the Cardinals.
Sanchez is 4-1 thus far with an impressive 2.89 ERA while Liberatore is 3-3 with a 3.07.
The Cardinals enter play at 22-19 overall.
