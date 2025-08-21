Kyle Schwarber Now on Short List with Babe Ruth and Mark McGwire in History
The Philadelphia Phillies routed the Seattle Mariners 11-2 on Wednesday afternoon, finishing off a three-game sweep of the American League contenders.
Philadelphia's pitching dominated, registering double-digit strikeouts in each of the three games, but the offense did its part as well, scoring 29 times across the three contests.
Kyle Schwarber continued his excellent season at the dish, going 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs. The home run was his 45th, which has him just two behind Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh for the major league-lead.
It also put him in some exclusive company in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in first 4 seasons with a team:
Mark McGwire STL: 191
Babe Ruth NYY: 189
Kyle Schwarber PHI: 176
Schwarber's career
Now 32, Schwarber is in the 11th year of his career with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies. He's got 327 career home runs and 755 RBIs. He is a three-time All-Star, and a Silver Slugger. He helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 and was named the MVP of the All-Star Game this past July.
Set to be a free agent at the end of the season, he's in position to make a lot of money, and he could be the most desirable target outside of Kyle Tucker.
McGwire's impact
McGwire, 61, is one of the most feared hitters in baseball history. A 16-year veteran of the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, he hit 583 career homers and drove in 1,414 runs. A 12-time All-Star, he also was a three-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover, a Rookie of the Year, and a World Series champion in 1989.
He led his respective league in home runs four times and also hit the 70-homer mark in the vaunted home run race of 1998. He had four seasons of 50 homers or more and two seasons of 65 or more. He brought home more than 100 runs in seven different years.
Because of his connection to the Steroid Era, he is not in the Hall of Fame.
Ruth's legendary career
One of the great power hitters of all-time, he's also one of the greatest winners to ever play the game. A seven-time World Series champion, Ruth won an MVP Award and a batting title. He hit 714 home runs, the third-most in baseball history, behind only Barry Bonds (762) and Hank Aaron (755).
He's the all-time leader in slugging percentage (.690) and OPS (1.164). Also a pitcher earlier in his career, he won 94 games and owned a lifetime ERA of 2.28.
