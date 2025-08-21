Fastball

Kyle Schwarber Now on Short List with Babe Ruth and Mark McGwire in History

The burly slugger went deep again on Wednesday as the Philadelphia Phillies routed the Seattle Mariners.

Brady Farkas

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 19.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 19. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies routed the Seattle Mariners 11-2 on Wednesday afternoon, finishing off a three-game sweep of the American League contenders.

Philadelphia's pitching dominated, registering double-digit strikeouts in each of the three games, but the offense did its part as well, scoring 29 times across the three contests.

Kyle Schwarber continued his excellent season at the dish, going 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs. The home run was his 45th, which has him just two behind Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh for the major league-lead.

It also put him in some exclusive company in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Most home runs in first 4 seasons with a team:

Mark McGwire STL: 191
Babe Ruth NYY: 189
Kyle Schwarber PHI: 176

Schwarber's career

Now 32, Schwarber is in the 11th year of his career with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies. He's got 327 career home runs and 755 RBIs. He is a three-time All-Star, and a Silver Slugger. He helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 and was named the MVP of the All-Star Game this past July.

Set to be a free agent at the end of the season, he's in position to make a lot of money, and he could be the most desirable target outside of Kyle Tucker.

McGwire's impact

McGwire, 61, is one of the most feared hitters in baseball history. A 16-year veteran of the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, he hit 583 career homers and drove in 1,414 runs. A 12-time All-Star, he also was a three-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover, a Rookie of the Year, and a World Series champion in 1989.

He led his respective league in home runs four times and also hit the 70-homer mark in the vaunted home run race of 1998. He had four seasons of 50 homers or more and two seasons of 65 or more. He brought home more than 100 runs in seven different years.

Because of his connection to the Steroid Era, he is not in the Hall of Fame.

Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire waves to the crowd prior to his first at bat in Cinergy Field against Pete Harnisch and the Re
Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire waves to the crowd prior to his first at bat in Cinergy Field against Pete Harnisch and the Reds in 1998. / Ernest Coleman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ruth's legendary career

One of the great power hitters of all-time, he's also one of the greatest winners to ever play the game. A seven-time World Series champion, Ruth won an MVP Award and a batting title. He hit 714 home runs, the third-most in baseball history, behind only Barry Bonds (762) and Hank Aaron (755).

He's the all-time leader in slugging percentage (.690) and OPS (1.164). Also a pitcher earlier in his career, he won 94 games and owned a lifetime ERA of 2.28.

Related MLB Stories

OHTANI DOMINANCE: Shohei Ohtani just accomplished something for the third time in his history, that's only been done three other teams in league history. CLICK HERE:

CHASING PERFECTION: Brandon Young was four outs away from a perfect game this week for the Baltimore Orioles, joining a rare group of rookies in history. CLICK HERE:

J-RAM ROLLS: Jose Ramirez just continues to make history as he records another 25-homer, 30-stolen base season. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History