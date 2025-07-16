Kyle Schwarber Plays the Hero For National League All-Star Team, Makes History
Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber played the hero on Tuesday night, lifting the National League to an All-Star Game victory at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The American League rallied from a 6-0 deficit to tie the game at 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning, and rather than go to extra-innings, the game went to the first-ever Home Run Derby "swing-off."
Each manager selected three hitters, who were given three swings each. At the end of nine swings, the team with the most home runs was declared the winner.
Trailing 3-1 at the time Schwarber stepped to the plate, he homered on all three pitches to give the National League the 4-3 advantage. Jonathan Aranda of the Tampa Bay Rays, the final hitter for the AL, failed to hit a home run to extend the competition, and Pete Alonso of the Mets never needed to hit.
FOX Sports broadcaster and Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz called Schwarber's performance one of the most clutch things he's seen. Schwarber won the MVP Award as a result. He was 0-for-2 in actual game play.
An 11-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies, Schwarber is a career .231 hitter with 314 home runs. He has 30 home runs already this season for the Phillies, who are challenging the Mets for the National League East lead.
Schwarber also won the World Series with the 2016 Cubs.
With the All-Star break officially behind us, the second half of the season will be the focus. Schwarber and the Phillies will play the Angels on Friday night at 6:45 p.m. ET.
