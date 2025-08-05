Kyle Schwarber Sets New Mark in Philadelphia Phillies History as Home Run Barrage Continues
The Philadelphia Phillies routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-3 on Monday night, moving to 64-48 in the process.
The National League East leaders have clear designs on winning their first World Series title since 2008, and if they do, Kyle Schwarber will be a big reason why.
The burly slugger, who just won MVP of the All-Star game, went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs in the win. The home runs were his 39th and 40th of the season. One of them was a grand slam.
He now has the National League lead in homers, besting the 38 from Shohei Ohtani. He's also only two off the major league lead, which is 42 from Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.
He also made some team history with the blasts, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
SCHWARBS
Kyle Schwarber with his 40th homer of the season in the Phillies’ 112th game
That’s the fewest team games to 40 HR in a season in Phillies history
Schwarber is hitting .258 this season with 94 RBIs, which leads all big-league hitters. He's also added 10 stolen bases and has fully asserted himself into the MVP conversation with Ohtani and Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Schwarber will get a chance for an encore on Tuesday night when the two teams play again at 6:45 p.m. ET. Taijuan Walker will take the ball for the Phillies while Dean Kremer goes for Baltimore.
Walker has gone 3-5 this season with a 3.82 ERA. Kremer has been a rare positive in the O's rotation, going 8-7 with a 4.27.
