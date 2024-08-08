Kyle Schwarber Ties Own Record in Philadelphia Phillies History
Playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber tied his own record in organizational history by hitting yet another leadoff home run.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
most leadoff HR in a season, Phillies history:
2024 Kyle Schwarber: 11
2023 Kyle Schwarber: 11
2007 Jimmy Rollins: 9
2022 Kyle Schwarber: 7
MLB single-season record: 2003 Alfonso Soriano, 13
Schwarber isn't your prototypical leadoff hitter but he certainly finds a way to impact the game from the top of the order. HIs power is limitless and he does his part to help the Phillies jump out to early leads often. Philadelphia has been to the World Series and NLCS in his two years with the team, so his presence is a big part of their success.
The 31-year-old also has a good chance to break the MLB record of 13, as Langs states. In his 10th year in the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Phillies, Schwarber has had a lot of success in the big leagues. He's closing in on 300 career home runs and has been to the playoffs several times. In addition to his trips to the postseason with the Phillies, he won the World Series with the 2016 Cubs and helped the Red Sox get to the ALCS in 2021, which is the last time they've been to the playoffs.
The Phillies will be back in action on Thursday in a rematch of last year's NLCS. They'll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. ET.
