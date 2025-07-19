Kyle Stowers Makes Baseball History with Walk-off Home Run For Miami Marlins
After returning from the All-Star Game in Atlanta, Miami Marlins breakout star Kyle Stowers made baseball history on Friday night at loanDepot park.
By going 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs, including a walk-off home run, Stowers became the first player ever to hit five home runs in a two-game span, with one of those homers being a walk-off.
That note came from Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals 8-7 to get to 45-51 on the year. After losing 100 games last season, to be hovering near .500 at this point of the year is an accomplishment for first-year manager Clayton McCullough.
The 27-year-old Stowers has impressed in a big way, hitting .298 with a .371 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 59 RBIs. The National League used him in the "swing-off" portion of the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.
The No. 71 overall pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2019, he played his college ball at Stanford.
In addition to his heroics, the Marlins got a solid night from Jesus Sanchez, who hit his eighth home run of the year.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET as veteran right-hander Michael Wacha (KC) pitches against Cal Quantril (MIA).
Wacha has gone 4-9 this season, but he owns a solid 3.74 ERA. Quantrill has struggled for Miami, going 3-8 with a 5.62 ERA. Both players could be traded at the deadline, if the respective teams decide to sell. Kansas City is 5.5 games back in the AL wild card race.
