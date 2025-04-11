Kyle Tucker Continues to Create Chicago Cubs History in First Season with Team
Reports circulated on Thursday night that the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Tucker are talking about a potential contract extension. Tucker was acquired this past offseason from the Houston Astros and has been everything that the organization could have wanted, becoming part of some unique team history through 15 games.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
5+ HR & 15+ RBI in first 15 games with Cubs (RBI official since 1920):
2025 Kyle Tucker
2014 Jorge Soler
1949 Hank Sauer
1934 Chuck Klein
1925 Mandy Brooks
Tucker, 28, is now in the eighth year of his career with the Cubs and Astros. A lifetime, .276 hitter, he helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022. This season, he's hitting .322 with those five homers and 16 RBIs. He pairs in a dynamic middle of the order with outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who is also off to a hot start.
It's unknown how much it would cost to lock up Tucker long-term, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million deal with the Blue Jays is likely a good starting point. Tucker is two years older (28) than Guerrero, so it could be a little lower, but it will still be an enormous number.
Tucker is a three-time All-Star, a Gold Glover and a Silver Slugger winner.
The Cubs are back in action on Friday night when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the world champion Dodgers. These two teams met in the two-game Toyko Series with the Dodgers earning the sweep.
Matthew Boyd (CHC) will take the mound against right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Related MLB Stories
HIT STREAK KEEPS GOING: Jacob Wilson of the Athletics is out to an excellent start to this career. He's got a 13-game hit streak, which is right up there in A's history for the start of a season. CLICK HERE:
CHILLY TEMPS!: The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays played a game in 35 degrees this week, marking one of the coldest games in Fenway Park history. CLICK HERE:
FUTURE STAR: James Wood put up a historic performance for the Nationals on Tuesday which put him in a special class with Juan Soto and Bryce Harper. CLICK HERE: